McLaren announce new-look driver lineup in official team statement

McLaren have announced their reserve driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season, handing one champion a lifeline to prove himself this season.

The all-conquering papaya squad will be retaining their championship-winning driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for at least two more seasons, but after Alex Dunne departed their driver development programme last year, they have bulked up their junior ranks.

The Woking-based team has confirmed that 2025 F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli will act as a reserve driver for the F1 team alongside his duties as a test and development driver within the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

At the time of Fornaroli's title victory last November, the 21-year-old did not have the backing of any F1 team but shortly after his win, McLaren announced that the Italian had signed to their junior programme.

As a result of his new position, Fornaroli could be handed the chance to prove himself in FP1 outings this year not just to McLaren, but the many other F1 teams potentially eyeing up new talent to join their squad in the future.

On the news of his appointment as a McLaren reserve, test and development Driver, Fornaroli said: "I’m thrilled to be stepping into an extended role with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as reserve driver as part of the McLaren Driver Development Programme. It’s an exciting next step in my journey, and I’m looking forward to contributing to such a successful, Championship-winning team this season. A big thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for this opportunity."

Fornaroli will join returning reserve driver Pato O’Ward for the 2026 season, who will continue his reserve duties in addition to his Championship pursuit with Arrow McLaren in IndyCar.

On his continuation in the role of reserve driver for McLaren F1 team, O’Ward added: “I am excited to continue in my role as reserve driver for the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, alongside my primary duties in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren. I’ve learned an incredible amount testing and driving F1 cars over the past few years, so I am looking forward to this continued growth and development.”

McLaren confirm full 2026 driver development lineup

With the announcement of their reserve signings McLaren also confirmed the 2026 McLaren Driver Development Programme line up and the respective racing programmes of each racer.

For 2026, the McLaren Driver Development Programme will include not just Fornaroli and O’Ward but also Ella Hakkinen, the daughter of former McLaren champion Mika Hakkinen.

The 14-year-old will take part in an intensive single-seater testing programme in Formula 4 this year to help prepare for the 2027 season.

Ella Lloyd will continue to represent McLaren in F1 Academy as she retains her seat with Rodin Motorsport. Ella Stevens will also represent the papaya development programme in the all-female racing series, also with Rodin Motorsport, though she will drive the F1 Academy McLaren Oxagon entry in a show of McLaren's commitment to opening pathways into motorsport for women.

The development programme also boasts the talent of Christian Costoya, Matteo De Palo, Dries Van Langendonck and Richard Verschoor.

The programme is led by Chief Business Affairs Officer Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who said following the lineup confirmation: “The team are pleased to confirm its Driver Development Programme line up alongside their racing and testing programmes for 2026. Within this, it’s great for Leonardo to step up into the reserve driver role for the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as part of his development with us, with Pato O’Ward also continuing in this role.

“We have selected an incredibly talented group of nine drivers, which shows the health of our talent pipeline. We are all excited to see their development this season as we create professional drivers across all aspects of racing, progressing towards Formula 1, IndyCar and the team’s upcoming World Endurance Championship entry.”

