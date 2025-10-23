McLaren have confirmed that IndyCar star Pato O'Ward will replace Lando Norris in FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, while providing an update on the 26-year-old's role within the team.

O'Ward has come off the back of his best season yet in IndyCar, where he managed to claim two race wins and six podiums, finishing second in the drivers' standings behind former McLaren F1 reserve Alex Palou.

Ahead of the 20th round of this year's F1 campaign, O'Ward has been confirmed to be taking to his home track at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday to help McLaren to fulfil their rookie driver quota, with all teams needing to field a rookie in each of their cars on at least two occasions in 2025.

He has competed in practice sessions before, at the 2022 and 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as at the 2024 Mexican GP.

The team's Mexican GP weekend preview revealed: “We also look forward to welcoming back Pato O’Ward for FP1. He will be taking the wheel of Lando’s MCL39, supporting the team in their setup ahead of another competitive weekend."

With the IndyCar season now over, McLaren have also confirmed that O'Ward is now returning to reserve driver duties for the F1 team, backing up Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri if needed for the remainder of the season.

An official statement read: "Following the conclusion of his Arrow McLaren driving duties in the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series, Pato will be available to the team in the same role he held throughout McLaren’s Formula 1 constructors' championship-winning season in 2024."

Norris to miss Mexican GP practice session

In what may be a helping hand to Piastri's championship hopes, both of his two rivals for the title, Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen, are set to miss FP1 at the Mexican GP.

Missing a practice session is always difficult for drivers, particularly at tracks where conditions are tough, although it may not have too much bearing on the two championship contenders if they can get into their groove later on Friday in FP2 .

But the Mexican GP is the highest altitude circuit on the F1 calendar, and can provide drivers with a challenge as they attempt to complete laps with significantly less oxygen in the air due to the track being over 2km above sea level.

Piastri will get that extra hour of practice on Friday which may just help him settle into the weekend quicker, but nonetheless O'Ward is excited about his opportunity to help McLaren out at his home race.

"I’m excited to be jumping back in the car for FP1 at my home race in Mexico this year," the Mexican star said in a statement. "The Mexico City fans were unbelievable last time out, and it was a great feeling being able to extract everything from the programme that the team had planned.

"I’m looking forward to going again this year, working with Zak, Andrea and the whole team."

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: "We are pleased to confirm that Pato O’Ward will participate in Free Practice 1 at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix as he gains valuable time behind the wheel of the MCL39.

"Pato provided an appreciated contribution last season and continues to impress in the NTT IndyCar Series, making him a suitable driver for the Free Practice 1 session.

"This will provide further knowledge for Pato as he continues to be available as part of our reserve driver pool for the second year, ensuring we have a wide pool of drivers available to be called upon if required."

