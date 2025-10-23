Red Bull Racing have confirmed the departure of a youngster from their ranks, bringing an end to a partnership that would ideally have resulted in a seat in F1.

Pepe Marti has long been thought of as one of the brightest stars of the Red Bull driver academy, with the Spaniard having claimed three race wins in 2025 in F2 with the Campos Racing team.

But the 20-year-old will now head off to all-electric series Formula E after two years in F2, with his seat with Cupra Kiro for the 2025/26 season now confirmed.

An official Red Bull statement announced that the young Spaniard will drop out of the junior driver programme altogether, making his cross-code switch to Formula E.

The statement read: "After two incredible years together, Pepe’s journey with the Red Bull Junior Team comes to an end.

"As he begins an exciting new chapter in Formula E, it’s been a pleasure having him on the Junior Team. Gracias Pepe, and best of luck on this new adventure."

Though the former F2 star will no longer have the backing of the six-time F1 constructors' champions, he remains a signing of A14 management, Fernando Alonso's management company.

Marti joins Cupra Kiro for 2025/2026

Alternatively, Marti has joined Formula E team Cupra Kiro, who finished 10th in the constructors' championship last year, but did manage to achieve a race victory through Dan Ticktum.

British star Ticktum has been confirmed to be continuing with the team for 25/26, meaning Marti will form an exciting driver partnership with the 26-year-old in the final pairing of the electric series' new season lineup ahead of testing in Valencia next week.

In an official statement with his new team, Marti said: "I’m very excited to join Cupra Kiro for the 2025/26 Formula E season.

"Obviously, it will be my first time racing in the category, and I’ll be a rookie, but nonetheless, I’m looking forward to it. The team is coming into Season 12 off the back of a win in Jakarta, and I feel very motivated to get this new chapter started.

"With Dan [Ticktum] as my team-mate, I’ll have a lot to learn and catch up on at the beginning of the season, but my goal is to get up to speed, improve quickly and score points and hopefully get a couple of good results."

Marti will make his competitive Formula E debut at the opening round of Season 12- the Sao Paulo E-Prix in December.

