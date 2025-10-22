F1 News Today: Alpine announce new driver signing as Ferrari star called in as replacement
Alpine's World Endurance Championship (WEC) team have announced a new driver signing, with an ex-F1 star set to leave the squad.
Lewis Hamilton replaced by Ferrari Le Mans winner at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton will be able to rest his aging body for a little bit longer in the second half of the current pair of back-to-back F1 races, with the seven-time champion set to sit out FP1 this Friday.
McLaren team takeover announced in major 2026 move
McLaren Racing have opted for a new partner in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for 2026, replacing United Autosports.
Lando Norris slams 'silly' FIA rules after penalty warning
Lando Norris has slammed the 'silliest' rule in F1, following a close shave with a penalty during the US Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen urged to 'pick up the phone' over Daniel Ricciardo team-mate proposal
Max Verstappen has been urged to get in touch with a long-time F1 team-mate and re-forge their racing partnership.
