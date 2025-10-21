McLaren team takeover announced in major 2026 move

McLaren Racing have opted for a new partner in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for 2026, replacing United Autosports.

While the Woking outfit are pulling out of Formula E for next year, they are going all in for their hypercar project, hoping for a fully-fledged entry for 2027, with CEO Zak Brown desperate to win Le Mans.

In 2026, Garage 59 will take over as McLaren's LMGT3 partner, while United Autosports will instead switch their attentions to building an LMDh prototype, with McLaren's 2027 entry being under a McLaren United Autosport banner.

In an official statement, United co-owner Richard Dean said: "This is not a decision we have taken lightly. But when you have the chance to race in Hypercar, going for outright victories around the world, including Le Mans, is what we’ve worked and dreamed for years. We’re giving it everything we’ve got.

"We wish Garage 59 and McLaren Automotive the best of luck in LMGT3 next season. We’ll be back in 2027 with the McLaren United AS Hypercar team - and we can’t wait."

McLaren looking for Le Mans success

Brown has abandoned Formula E in order to focus on the WEC, hoping to emulate McLaren's success at Le Mans in 1995.

The team have also been linked with the driver signing of former F1 star Mick Schumacher to head their new era in 2027, as talk mounts over a potential Alpine exit for the German star.

McLaren are looking to achieve the 2027 triple crown, which would include winning the 2027 F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the 2027 Indy500 through their IndyCar operation, as well as the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the WEC.

"Excited that McLaren Racing will return to one of the world’s most challenging global racing series, the WEC from 2027 onwards," Brown announced back in April.

"Le Mans 1995 is where we secured a legendary win at the first attempt, and I can’t wait for the team to make history once again. We’re back!"

