Alpine announce NEW driver signing with star's departure imminent

Alpine's World Endurance Championship (WEC) team have announced a new driver signing, with an ex-F1 star set to leave the squad.

While the F1 outfit are currently weighing up their options for 2026 with Franco Colapinto's seat being called into question, young German racer Mick Schumacher has been putting in some good performances for their WEC team.

Schumacher previously raced in F1 from 2021 and 2022, and has helped Alpine achieve three podiums and their first victory in the A424 since joining WEC in 2024.

However, he has recently been involved in an IndyCar test, and has expressed a desire to return to single-seater racing, as well as being linked with McLaren's WEC project for 2027.

With another of Alpine's WEC racers, Paul Loup Chatin, also looking set to leave the team, Alpine have opted to sign a new driver to their roster.

Antonio Felix da Costa will return to the WEC in 2026 as part of Alpine’s factory squad in the Hypercar class, having previously raced for Porsche in all-electric series Formula E, as well as winning the LMP2 class title in 2022 with the Jota team.

In an official statement, Da Costa said: "I am delighted to join the Alpine Endurance team. Returning to the FIA World Endurance Championship was one of my main objectives, and I am extremely pleased to do so with a manufacturer that has been redefining itself in a bold and ambitious way, and now competing at the forefront of endurance racing.

"Alpine is a brand with a strong racing heritage, and becoming part of such an impressive ecosystem is truly exciting. The team has been performing at a very high level, recently scored its maiden victory with the A424, making this the perfect moment to begin our collaboration. Everyone knows my passion for endurance racing.

"I have worked extremely hard to develop as a complete driver in this discipline and, after winning the LMP2 title, my goal now is to contribute to Alpine's success at the pinnacle. I look forward to working with the team, my team-mates and all the engineers and mechanics."

What next for Mick Schumacher?

With Schumacher currently being a part of the Alpine setup, and Colapinto rumoured to be being replaced ahead of 2026, the young German may have been thinking he could be in line for an F1 return.

However, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Schumacher is not under consideration for the seat.

It means that, if Schumacher wants a full-time return to single-seater racing, IndyCar could be the series for him, although Valtteri Bottas has recently warned the young German not to move to the series.

Having left the Mercedes reserve driver role at the end of the 2024 season, Schumacher has been completely out of the F1 spotlight, and Bottas warned him that moving to IndyCar will result in F1 bosses forgetting about his talents.

It remains to be seen where the son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher will race in 2026.

