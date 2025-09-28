Alpine star's switch confirmed after F1 embarrassment

An Alpine star has received an opportunity in a rival motorsport series after being handed an embarrassing outcome in F1.

Following the announcement that Cadillac would become the 11th team on the F1 grid, two spots remained open for those wishing to make a comeback to the sport.

Mick Schumacher was touted as a potential candidate for Cadillac, but his attempt to rejoin the F1 grid was thwarted when the team opted for the experience of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

During his F1 career between 2021-2022, Schumacher suffered a series of embarrassing crashes with Haas, including one in qualifying at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which left him unable to compete in Sunday's race.

Schumacher, who currently competes for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and has secured four podiums in the series, may have now left his F1 dream behind however, as he switches his attention to IndyCar.

Will Schumacher race in IndyCar?

The 26-year-old will participate in an IndyCar test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on Monday, October 13 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - the home of the Indy 500, which Schumacher attended in May.

Schumacher’s test will be his first experience behind the wheel of an IndyCar, in the first step towards perhaps acquiring a full-time drive.

"I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test," Schumacher said.

"A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a racetrack with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds.

"I am very curious to understand the special features and characteristics of this race car, which is different from the cars I am used to driving, yet similar, and I remain very interested in gaining experience in the diverse world of motorsport.

"Great to be able to see what it is all about and how difficult it is, since I hear a lot about how tough it is physically. It is not a secret that I am big fan of single-seater racing, after all, so this first IndyCar test will be an experience to treasure, and I am very much looking forward to driving a car where I can see my wheels."

RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal, also said: "I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father, so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting.

"I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent, and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues future update as British star forced to retire

READ MORE: F1 champion tells Christian Horner to 'move on' after Red Bull deal agreed

READ MORE: Yuki Tsunoda handed shock update over Red Bull future

Related