F1 star 'set for Red Bull promotion' as Mexican GP decision deadline issued

A deadline for a decision on the second Red Bull F1 seat for 2026 has been set by Helmut Marko ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda has not performed well alongside Max Verstappen since he was promoted from Racing Bulls back in April, only scoring 25 points across 19 grands prix weekends.

However, 16 of those points have come in the last three rounds as the Japanese racer has begun to experience some improved results in the RB21.

It means that he is still a candidate for a contract extension for the 2026 season, but Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar is the man who is the favourite to take that coveted spot alongside Verstappen.

Having had an outstanding rookie season in which he has secured his first podium and scored 39 points in the sister car, Hadjar is understood to be next in line, but as it stands, both he and Tsunoda are set to be out of contract at the end of the year.

At the US Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull advisor Marko made a statement on when the deadline will be for the decision regarding Red Bull's second seat.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Austin, the Austrian was asked about Tsunoda’s future, and confirmed Red Bull would make their decision after the Mexican GP.

"We said we would make the decision after the Mexican Grand Prix. So let’s leave it at that, please," he said.

Who will be Verstappen's team-mate in 2026?

While Tsunoda's performances have been much improved in recent weekends, the fact that he has only scored 28 points this season and sits 16th in the standings is a little embarrassing for him given Verstappen is in a title race in the same car.

The Dutchman has five race wins and 306 points to his name in 2025, and is very much in the battle with the two McLarens for the drivers' championship.

Tsunoda's inability to back up his team-mate, though, means that Red Bull are still sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, and will be targeting an improvement in that standing in 2026.

Liam Lawson perhaps has an outside chance of another promotion up to Red Bull after a turnaround in form with Racing Bulls, but it was previously reported that the team had ruled the Kiwi racer out of that option having failed to impress in the seat at the start of the year.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton to miss Mexican GP session as star slams ‘silly’ FIA rule

READ MORE: F1 debut confirmed as Lance Stroll sits out for Aston Martin at Mexican GP

READ MORE: Kravitz reveals what Norris's McLaren penalty could be after Red Bull enquiry

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

Related