F1 US Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Sunday's F1 United States Grand Prix is sure to provide plenty of drama if the outcome of Saturday's sprint is anything to go by.

Turn 1 did not disappoint on Saturday at COTA, ruling Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso out of the equation on the first lap.

For this year's main event in Austin, reigning champion Max Verstappen has lined up on pole position, with Norris alongside him and Piastri down in P6, but will all three championship contenders make it to the chequered flag?

After the Dutchman's sprint victory, Verstappen cut the points gap between himself and standings leader Piastri to 55 points, with just 33 points between him and Norris.

There are 25 points up for grabs for the winner of the 19th round of the championship this weekend, but who will claim them?

The final classification for the 2025 US Grand Prix will not be confirmed by the FIA until Sunday's main event has concluded, so make sure to check back here for the finishing order to see where your favourite drivers ended up and whether any penalties have been applied!

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

