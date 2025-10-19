Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen put on a commanding show at COTA this weekend, taking the pole position and race win in both the sprint and full-length grand prix.

McLaren claimed the constructors' championship victory last time out in Singapore, with their attention now turning to either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris picking up the drivers' title.

But after Verstappen's clean sweep in Austin, the papaya F1 outfit have been left stunned as the Dutchman continues to strengthen his position to contend for the title.

The Red Bull star led every lap of Sunday's US Grand Prix as Norris and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc battled endlessly behind him for P2.

The Monegasque star lost second place to the British driver on lap 52 of the 56-lap race and was unable to regain it before crossing the chequered flag.

Leclerc still managed to pick up his sixth grand prix podium of the season, a feat that team-mate Lewis Hamilton is yet to do after 19 race weekends with the Scuderia.

The seven-time champion wasn't far off Leclerc however, crossing the line in P4 ahead of championship leader Piastri, who only managed to pick up 10 points with his fifth-place finish.

After Sunday's race, Verstappen is now just 26 points behind Norris and 40 points behind Piastri, who has managed to cling on to the top spot in the standings.

The race wasn't entirely free of drama, with Williams star Carlos Sainz forced to retire from the 56-lap US GP just seven laps in after attempting an overtake on Kimi Antonelli at Turn 15. The pair made contact, with the Williams star leaving significant damage to Antonelli's Mercedes, although the Italian teenager managed to recover to P13.

F1 Results: US Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this resulted in some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end of an event in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

