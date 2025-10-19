COTA breaks DECADES old F1 record after new US Grand Prix deal announced

F1 has announced a contract extension for the United States Grand Prix through to 2034, ahead of this year's main event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Since it first joined the F1 calendar in 2012, COTA has become a stand out favourite for fans and drivers alike, with the permanent status of the track and exhilarating racing it offers proving extremely popular.

Just this weekend for example, the infamous uphill entry into Turn 1 provided entertainment once again, as championship contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were ruled out of the sprint race after being involved in a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.

There are already two other US-based races on the F1 calendar- the Miami GP and the opinion-dividing Las Vegas night race, but it now seems COTA's draw has helped to secure the long-term future of the track.

The contract extension means the sport will continue to return to Austin, Texas for at least another nine seasons, meaning it will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving F1 track in the United States as a result, after it dropped off the calendar after 1980 following a two-decade run.

F1 announce contract extension at US GP

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of F1 provided a statement along with the contract announcement, saying: “Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us.

"Each year, the event at the Circuit of The Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike, drawing hundreds of thousands of passionate supporters who come to witness the thrilling on-track action and soak up the vibrant energy of the circuit and the city.

"As Formula 1 continues to grow and thrive in the United States, we are proud to extend our partnership with Bobby Epstein and his outstanding team in Austin, as well as with Governor Abbott, whose leadership has been instrumental in supporting the sport’s development in Texas and beyond. Both have shown unwavering commitment to F1, and their shared vision and investment have played a vital role in establishing the strong foundation we now enjoy in the US.”

Bobby Epstein, the chairman of COTA added: “We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made the United States Grand Prix a favorite stop on the global calendar.

"Equally, we’re proud of - and appreciate - the people of Central Texas who have been such welcoming hosts! With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving Formula 1 track in the United States. Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world’s biggest single weekend sporting events - with an unrivalled annual economic impact.”

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons

READ MORE: Hamilton breaks silence on Horner to Ferrari rumours

READ MORE: F1 broadcaster waves goodbye after EIGHT YEARS on TV

READ MORE: Ferrari release curious statement after Horner links

Related