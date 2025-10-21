close global

sergio perez, daniel ricciardo, max verstappen, red bull, goodwood, FOS, 2024

Max Verstappen urged to 'pick up the phone' over Daniel Ricciardo team-mate proposal

Max Verstappen urged to 'pick up the phone' over Daniel Ricciardo team-mate proposal

Chris Deeley
sergio perez, daniel ricciardo, max verstappen, red bull, goodwood, FOS, 2024

Max Verstappen has been urged to get in touch with a long-time F1 team-mate and re-forge their racing partnership.

Daniel Ricciardo has made it clear that he doesn't intend to take a third shot at F1 after his release by Racing Bulls last year, but has apparently hinted that he's willing to get behind a different steering wheel.

You'll have to bear with us for a moment on where this came from, because it's a little convoluted. An account on Tumblr named 'slutforpringles' (I would like to refer fans back to the GPFans newsletter about this, by the way) took a screenshot of somebody else's Instagram post, in which they claimed to have met Ricciardo recently.

They then quoted him say 'if Max wanted to, we could rekindle the teammateship [sic]'. That post was then circulated widely on X. You with us? Good.

Fans react to alleged Ricciardo comment

Obviously not a source to take to the bank, given that even the original Instagram account's username has been blocked out, but it was enough to get some fans riled up.

One user (@MON3YBDGR) posted the screenshot with the caption 'HOLY S**TTTTTTTTT PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL DANIEL MAX'.

User @ainslie_elyse added 'I WILL LOOOOOOSE MY MIND IF THIS HAPPENS!!!!!', while @thorstappen went a step further in the thought exercise, simply saying 'Max Danny and Alonso lineup' followed by the eyes emoji.

Will the pair ever team up to race again? Who knows. But you'll hear the rolling wave of excitement from here if they do.

F1 Standings

