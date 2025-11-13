Red Bull driver exit sees F1 hopeful handed early debut in Qatar

F1 hopeful and member of Red Bull's driver development programme Nikola Tsolov has been handed an early F2 debut following a driver exit from within the motorsport ranks of the energy drink giants.

Back in September, Tsolov wrapped up his third F3 campaign where he finished runner-up in the drivers' championship, demonstrating significant progress from his P11 finish in 2024 and his 23rd-place finish in his maiden F3 campaign in 2023.

The Bulgarian racer has been part of the Red Bull driver programme since November 2024, after making the switch to the six-time constructors' champions having mutually decided to part ways with the junior ranks of fellow F1 team, Alpine.

Following a much-improved season in the feeder series, Tsolov was confirmed to be making the step up to F2 in 2026 with Campos Racing, but now, that debut will come earlier than expected.

The 2025 F2 season has just two rounds remaining and Campos have now announced that Tsolov will join fellow Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad for the remaining rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi after Pepe Marti opted to make the switch to Formula E.

Lindblad's former team-mate announced in October that he would be leaving the Red Bull driver programme having signed with Cupra Kiro for Season 12 of Formula E.

But that left Campos with a problem. The next season of the all-electric racing series begins on December 6, the same weekend as the F2 season finale! So, seeing as Marti simply cannot be in two places at once, Tsolov has now received the early call-up.

Campos Racing confirm Tsolov as Lindblad's F2 team-mate for final 2025 rounds

Tsolov and Lindblad will now have just two race weekends to compete alongside one another as team-mates with Campos before Lindblad is set to exit the team to make way for Noel Leon.

Lindblad himself is widely believed to be making the step up to F1 in 2026, but Red Bull and their junior team Racing Bulls are both yet to officially announce their full driver lineups for next season.

As a result, Lindblad could very well be left on the sidelines should the team have a last-minute change of heart.

Nevertheless, the British star will likely be focused on ending his F2 season on a high and helping new team-mate Tsolov as much as he can before departing from Campos Racing.

Speaking ahead of his F2 debut in Qatar, Tsolov said: “Pleasant surprise to be doing the last two rounds in F2 already this year! Grateful to Campos and Red Bull for the opportunity and belief in me! I'm working extremely hard and I feel ready for the step, looking forward to learning as much as possible and gaining experience for 2026!"

Campos team principal Adrian Campos Jr added: “First of all, I would like to thank Pepe for all these years together since he made his debut with us in F4 Spain and later in FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2. We’ve shared incredible moments, a great number of victories and podiums side by side, and on behalf of everyone at Campos Racing, I wish him all the best for the future.

"For Nikola, this represents a fantastic opportunity to begin his adaptation to the category—and to do so in real race conditions. We are already working hard with him so that he arrives as well prepared as possible for Lusail, which will be his first outing in an FIA Formula 2 car.”

