F1 skid blocks explained: Why were Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified from United States GP?

Yara Elshebiny

Monday 23 October 2023 11:15 - Updated: 11:18

What is the skid block that caused disqualifications for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Austin? Let's find out.

Hamilton and Leclerc were both disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix in Austin, losing their respective P2 and P6 finishes after a post-race random check on four cars.

The check found the skid blocks on the Mercedes and Ferrari to be excessively worn out, meaning their planks did not conform to F1's Technical Regulations.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Leclerc DISQUALIFIED in late F1 drama after US Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the US Grand Prix

The skid blocks of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's cars were excessively worn out

What are skid blocks in F1?

Skid blocks, also known as skid pads, are wood planks placed underneath the F1 car from front to back. They were introduced in 1994 as a safety improvement following Ayrton Senna's death.

The skid blocks, made of a material called Jabroc, are mandatory attachments that reduce aerodynamics and protect the floor from damage when the car touches the ground at high speed.

What are the skid block rules?

According to F1's technical regulations, the plank must be a centimetre thick. If the plank wears down by more than a millimetre, the car breaches the technical regulations, leading to disqualification.

Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 F1 technical regulations states:

"The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.

“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes."

Why do F1 cars spark?

The sparks come from titanium blocks attached to the wood plank. When the car bottoms out, the skid blocks hit the ground, creating a bright and fiery spark behind the car which is a thrilling sight for F1 fans.

READ MORE: What is downforce and why is it important in F1?