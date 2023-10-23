Wolff and Hamilton break silence on STUNNING US Grand Prix disqualification

Cal Gaunt

Monday 23 October 2023 10:27 - Updated: 10:36

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have both held their hands up after the former's Mercedes was disqualified from the US Grand Prix on Sunday, several hours after the chequered flag fell.

Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the US Grand Prix when post-race inspections revealed that the wooden planks beneath their cars did not meet the requirements.

It's not clear whether Mercedes' new floor upgrade was directly responsible for Hamilton's disqualification, but Wolff appeared to suggest that it played a part – noting that setting up a car with fresh upgrades is difficult with only one practice session on a sprint weekend.

Hamilton had secured a strong second place before the FIA ruling came down to wipe it away, that place now going to McLaren's Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton just ran out of laps in his bid to catch three-time world champion Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton is confident that his Mercedes team are steadily improving

Lewis Hamilton had questioned Mercedes' strategy during the United States Grand Prix but it eventually paid off

Wolff: We got it wrong

Speaking to the media after the decision, Wolff admitted: "Set-up choices on a sprint weekend are always a challenge with just one hour of free practice – and even more so at a bumpy circuit like COTA and running a new package.

"In the end, all of that doesn't matter – others got it right where we got it wrong and there's no wiggle room in the rules. We need to take it on the chin, do the learning, and come back stronger next weekend."

Lewis Hamilton says he felt he'd let Mercedes down in Qatar and was pleased to bounce back with a podium

Meanwhile, Hamilton insisted on looking at the positives.

"It is of course disappointing to be disqualified post-race, but that doesn't take away from the progress we've made this weekend," he said.

READ MORE: Prince Harry STUNS F1 team with surprise US Grand Prix visit