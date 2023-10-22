Prince Harry STUNS F1 team with surprise US Grand Prix visit

Sam Cook

Mercedes had a royal visitor to their garage at the United States Grand Prix, with Prince Harry making an appearance alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Toto Wolff.

The son of King Charles III was at the Circuit of the Americas as a guest of honour, cheering on the team as they attempted to maximise their strong pace throughout the weekend during Sunday's race.

Prince Harry is a recognised fan of Formula 1, and has regularly visited races in recent years, including at the 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he congratulated Lewis Hamilton over the radio on winning his second world championship title.

He had a huge entourage with him at the circuit, as he surprised US fans with his presence at the main race.

Having already been a star of one particular Netflix show this year, the Prince may well now star in F1's Drive to Survive, after being shown introducing himself to a variety of Mercedes team members.

David Beckham was at the Qatar Grand Prix last weekend

Martin Brundle regularly speaks to the stars during his gridwalks

F1's ability to attract stars

More than any other motorsport, F1 seems to be able to pull in huge celebrities across the world of entertainment and sport.

Martin Brundle's grid walks normally allow us to hear from these celebrities, although he has often been given the cold shoulder in some pretty awkward interactions.

At the Qatar GP earlier in the season, football royalty was spotted also with the Mercedes team (as well as Red Bull), when David Beckham spoke with Hamilton and Russell.

