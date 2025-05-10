New Pope provides prophetic Antonelli Imola GP result

The election of Pope Leo XIV could have far reaching consequences for the future of F1, after one fan revealed how a new Pope could inform the sport’s next winner.

If, like me, you have become way too invested in the new Pope after watching the movie Conclave, then you will be aware that Robert Francis Prevost became the first American to lead the Catholic Church this week - although I was rooting for Cardinal Benítez personally.

Now, we hate to disappoint you. Pope Leo has unfortunately been too busy laying out his vision for the papacy, and was unavailable to partake in our Sunday race day predictions for Imola.

However, X user @F1GuyDan suggested that the appointment of the new Pope could work out well for Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.

He wrote: “The last time a new pope was elected, a driver named Kimi won the next F1 race (Australia 2013).

“F1’s next race is at Imola. Imagine a Kimi Antonelli maiden win in Italy…”

Kimi Raikkonen did in fact win the 2013 Australian Grand Prix March 17 2013, after Pope Francis was elected sovereign of the Vatican City State on 13 March, but we will have to wait until Imola to see if this becomes an established pattern.

Will the new Pope attend the Imola GP?

The answer is probably not. At least not physically.

However, signs will undoubtedly already be in production as we build up to Imola, with some inventive fans likely brushing up on their photoshop skills.

If at least one Ferrari fan hasn’t taken the head of Charles Leclerc's pet dog Leo and photoshopped it onto the body of the new Pope, then the world is no longer the place we thought it was.

At the 2024 Emilia Romagna and Italian Grands Prix, Leclerc, Leo, Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur all featured in saint-like form; but with the current trajectory of the 2025 world championship the Tifosi may be less devout in their depictions of the Ferrari team.

