Lewis Hamilton unveiled a stunning and thoughtful tribute on social media that was sent to the F1 champion following the passing of his pet bulldog Roscoe.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix race weekend, Hamilton announced the death of Roscoe after his dog had been placed in a medically induced coma.

It was revealed in May that the champion’s dog had been suffering from pneumonia, with the health issue returning in September, when Roscoe was hospitalised.

Since the passing of his faithful companion, Hamilton has been inundated with messages of support from the F1 community and fans alike, and even received an incredibly special tribute as a gift.

Roscoe Hamilton immortalised in Lego tribute

In his latest post, Hamilton posed holding a frame which contained a picture of Roscoe entirely constructed out of Lego, as the replica of the pooch pulled out his tongue and delivered a cheeky wink.

Hamilton's carousel of pictures also contained zoomed in details of the portrait, which included a miniature figurine of Hamilton in a Ferrari red racesuit, a Ferrari F1 car inside a garage and also the 40-year-old’s 2025 all-white Met Gala ensemble.

There were more subtle nods to Hamilton within the portrait, such as a Lego figurine of a player from the Denver Broncos, the NFL team co-owned by the seven-time world champion.

The creative piece also included two bottles and glasses of tequila – representing Hamilton’s non-alcoholic spirit brand Almave – and three flags, Brazil and the UK symbolising his citizenship and the Italian flag for Ferrari.

“This lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me,” Hamilton wrote on social media.

“I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously.

“I can’t thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet so I know wherever Roscoe is he’s got tons of friends. He’s surrounded by love and good vibes, just as he was when he was alive.”

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll emotional as star announces new venture for 2026

READ MORE: Ferrari see over $15billion WIPEOUT after worst day in history

READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement

READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

Related