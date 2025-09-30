Lewis Hamilton's rivals pay tribute after death of dog Roscoe

F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been inundated with messages and comments of support this week, after he announced on Monday that his beloved dog Roscoe passed away.

The 12-year-old bulldog was a familiar face in the paddock and a social media phenomenon, with his Instagram page followed by 1.3 million accounts at the time of his death.

Hamilton's post about Roscoe's death has now garnered nine million likes and countless comments, including a number from his fellow F1 drivers.

Among those were former team-mate George Russell and current Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, another driver whose dog makes regular appearances at races. A selection of those comments are below.

F1 stars in Roscoe tributes

George Russell: “I’m so sorry for your loss mate."

Liam Lawson: "🙏🏼❤️"

Charles Leclerc: "❤️"

Williams team principal James Vowles: “My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both."

Esteban Ocon: "We are all thinking of you Lewis. We will miss you Roscoe, RIP."

Ferrari: "So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog, and he will never be forgotten. "

Zhou Guanyu: "❤️‍🩹❤️"

F1 and Ferrari post personal condolences

Ferrari also made their own tribute post, showing Roscoe and his owner relaxing on a sofa and calling him 'forever part of the paddock'.

The official F1 account, meanwhile, posted a whole host of pictures of the pooch down the years, writing: "Rest in Peace Roscoe Hamilton, a true star in his own right.

"Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.

"Rest easy Roscoe, from paddock pup to Dogue icon, thank you for the pawprints you left on all of our hearts."

In another emotional touch, Hamilton has also changed his profile picture on the social media platform to one of Roscoe eyeballing the camera.

Image credit: @lewishamilton on Instagram

