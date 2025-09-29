F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has put together an emotional Roscoe tribute video after he announced his pet dog’s death on social media.

Last week Hamilton shared a picture of his bulldog and confirmed he had been hospitalised after he contracted pneumonia, and was placed in a coma.

However, after four days on life support, the champion revealed on social media that he made the decision to put Roscoe to sleep.

Hamilton further confirmed that Roscoe passed away on Sunday evening, in his arms, and wrote on social media: “It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.”

Roscoe Hamilton passes away

Following the announcement, Hamilton posted a reel to Instagram captioned ‘Roscoe forever’, in a tribute to his companion.

The video opened with the Brit and Roscoe on the floor, where Hamilton already tugged on the heartstrings with a gentle, ‘hey buddy’, and the emotional music of Beach House’s ‘Take Care’ kicked in.

Hamilton’s video depicted Roscoe at his best, lively and running around, playing ball on the beach and of course, receiving cuddles from the champion.

Roscoe’s foray into the F1 paddock was also shared, including the time in the Mercedes garage where he was pictured with headphones and lying next to Hamilton on a Ferrari sofa.

Support flooded in from F1 stars after the announcement of Roscoe’s death, where several wrote messages of condolence on social media.

“My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both,” Williams team principal James Vowles wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss mate,” former team-mate George Russell posted.

Ferrari paid tribute to Roscoe in a post of their own, sharing three pictures of Hamilton and his dog alongside each other, with the caption: “Forever part of the paddock. Rest easy, Roscoe.”

