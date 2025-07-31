Christian Horner shares epic Oasis footage as axed Red Bull chief makes public appearance

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has taken to social media to share incredible footage of Oasis performing on stage as he made a rare public appearance.

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies at the F1 giants earlier this month, following what had been a challenging campaign on multiple fronts.

With the squad looking likely to miss out on silverware come the end of the season for the first time since 2020, the Red Bull hierarchy opted to pull the trigger on the man who had played such a pivotal role in the team's rise to the top of the sport over the past two decades.

Horner released an emotional statement in the wake of his surprise departure as he reflected on his historic career with the squad, but has remained largely out of the spotlight ever since as he enjoys time with his family.

But the 51-year-old was delighted to be at Wembley this week to watch British rock icons Oasis roll back the years on the next leg of their much-anticipated comeback tour.

He was joined by wife Geri at the star-studded event, and posted several clips of the group performing some of their biggest hits on Instagram.

Christian Horner was at Wembley this week to see rock icons Oasis

Will Horner return to F1?

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Horner as he weighs up his next move in the world of motorsport.

Despite his recent struggles, there is little doubt he would represent an attractive option for a number of teams on the F1 grid.

Ferrari were strongly touted as a potential landing spot given the uncertainty around their man at the helm, Fred Vasseur.

But that door has been slammed shut after the Frenchman was handed a multi-year contract extension ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alpine - still without a team principal after Oliver Oakes' exit in May - have also been linked with a move for Horner, and could be a realistic destination given his close relationship with their executive adviser Flavio Briatore.

