RACE PACE



🟦 Verstappen was quickest on average but scored only 1 point: his extra stop cost him time and forced a restart on Hards. Contact with RUS was the final nail in the coffin

RBR used TEN tyre sets in total! 😳



🟧 PIA was the fastest three-stopper; 🟧 NOR just 0.06s/lap… pic.twitter.com/1fSxdNZHH7