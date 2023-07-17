Sacked driver claims Red Bull STOLE Hamilton's F1 title

Shay Rogers

Nyck de Vries has been fairly quiet since his departure from AlphaTauri was announced last week, when Red Bull chose to replace him with Australian test driver Daniel Ricciardo for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman largely underperformed compared to former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda across the first ten races of this season, resulting in the termination of his contract.

The team showed little in the way of appreciation for his services as he walked away from the role, shocking some fans on the internet who termed it harsh on the 28-year-old.

De Vries: Red Bull stole Hamilton’s title

However, speaking to the Italian media, the Dutchman reserved some harsh judgement for the Red Bull hierarchy which just dropped him.

He said that the move “totally caught him off guard.", and that he was “not surprised by the way things unfolded."

According to Kurier.at, he also made a claim that he had been promised the second Red Bull seat for 2025 alongside Max Verstappen after signing a multi-year deal.

In a sour twist, after comments about how the ordeal unfolded, De Vries went on to say that Red Bull had “stolen Lewis Hamilton's eighth title back then [in 2021].”

De Vries is yet to confirm what his next move within motorsport will be, but with a shortage of F1 roles available, it’s possible that a return to the Mercedes team as a test or reserve driver could be possible after a meeting with Toto Wolff in Monaco last week.

