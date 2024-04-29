Hamilton hit with SURPRISE Ferrari claim as new Cullen relationship blossoms - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton hit with SURPRISE Ferrari claim as new Cullen relationship blossoms - GPFans F1 Recap
Nico Rosberg has given his verdict on his former team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Cullen relationship blossoms with new star after moving on from Hamilton
Angela Cullen has been sharing a glimpse into her new life away from Formula 1 and Lewis Hamilton in North America.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher reveals how Mercedes could snare Verstappen
Max Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is hanging in the balance – and Ralf Schumacher believes there is a way Mercedes can lure him to the Brackley squad.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss 'in early talks' to SELL 25 percent of team
It has been reported that Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll is looking to sell another minority stake in the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher names shock F1 star to replace Hulkenberg at Haas
Former Formula 1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher has backed a surprise name to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Hamilton hit with SURPRISE Ferrari claim as new Cullen relationship blossoms - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Social
Current F1 star qualifies for world championship race on two wheels
- 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Ricciardo given HUGE boost after upgrade claim
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
‘Absolute b******s’ - Newey’s wife SLAMS Red Bull F1 claims
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Off the Track
Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 News & Gossip
Newey tipped to POACH key Red Bull staff if he joins F1 rivals
- Yesterday 18:57