F1 News Today: ‘Absolute b******s’ Newey claims slammed as Norris INJURED while partying

Adrian Newey is reportedly set to leave Red Bull due to being unsettled by the ongoing power struggle at the team – but previous social media posts from his wife suggest that his departure may have been on the cards for some time.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

McLaren driver Lando Norris has seemingly sustained an injury ahead of the Miami Grand Prix while out partying in Amsterdam.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey tipped to POACH key Red Bull staff if he joins F1 rivals

Adrian Newey could convince some of his Red Bull colleagues to join him on a new Formula 1 project if he leaves Red Bull for a rival team, according to a former driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

Formula 1 tech expert Albert Fabrega has cast doubt over Max Verstappen and his future at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo given HUGE boost after upgrade claim

A Formula 1 team boss has given Daniel Ricciardo’s point-scoring chances a valuable boost ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related