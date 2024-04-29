close global

F1 News Today: ‘Absolute b******s’ Newey claims slammed as Norris INJURED while partying

Adrian Newey is reportedly set to leave Red Bull due to being unsettled by the ongoing power struggle at the team – but previous social media posts from his wife suggest that his departure may have been on the cards for some time.

Norris INJURED at party with legendary DJ

McLaren driver Lando Norris has seemingly sustained an injury ahead of the Miami Grand Prix while out partying in Amsterdam.

Newey tipped to POACH key Red Bull staff if he joins F1 rivals

Adrian Newey could convince some of his Red Bull colleagues to join him on a new Formula 1 project if he leaves Red Bull for a rival team, according to a former driver.

F1 paddock favourite admits immense DOUBTS over Verstappen Red Bull future

Formula 1 tech expert Albert Fabrega has cast doubt over Max Verstappen and his future at Red Bull.

Ricciardo given HUGE boost after upgrade claim

A Formula 1 team boss has given Daniel Ricciardo’s point-scoring chances a valuable boost ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 Standings

