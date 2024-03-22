McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star

McLaren have announced a brand-new deal for one of their most influential figures which could be a significant move for the future of their team.

A fantastic recovery in 2023 saw them progress from being eliminated in Q1 most weeks to competing for consistent podiums by the middle of the season.

A big part of their gradual improvements following the devastating Honda-era has been their CEO Zak Brown, who has carefully plotted each of their moves.

That includes holding star duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to contracts through the 2026 season as they bid to return to the very front of the Formula 1 grid.

Now Brown has been rewarded with a contract of his own, which will see him retain the title of CEO until 2030.

Zak Brown has been with McLaren since 2016

McLaren are podium contenders in 2024

Brown: I want to win

Speaking about his commitment to McLaren in the future, the American boss shared his excitement to be involved in the project for longer.

“McLaren fans, I’m thrilled and honoured to announce that I will continue to lead McLaren Racing as CEO until 2030,” he said on the social media platform X.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series.

“Together, with our people, our fans, and our partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.

“And ultimately, as CEO, and as a McLaren fan, I want what you want, to win.”

His appointment helped to turn around a sorry situation for one of F1’s greatest outfits in 2016 – gathering a wealth of sponsorship while turning a new page on track.

It can take a long time to climb to the top of the F1 ladder, but if any team other than the big three can challenge right now – it's the Woking based outfit who are best placed.

