FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA have announced a verdict over whether Lando Norris will receive a penalty after an incident during the United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.

SHOCK F1 star awarded ‘pole position’ at US GP

A surprise star of the Formula 1 grid has been handed 'pole position' at the United States Grand Prix this weekend, after a return to the sport.

QUALIFYING REPORT: Hamilton STUNNED as Mercedes smash decides US GP pole battle

A last-minute crash from George Russell appears to have cost Max Verstappen a huge pole position for the United States Grand Prix.

SPRINT REPORT: Late Norris drama produces fresh title TWIST

Max Verstappen continued his comeback from the autumn break at the US Grand Prix in Saturday's sprint race, winning easily from pole to extend his driver's championship lead by two points.

Red Bull F1 chief SLAMS McLaren over Norris treatment

Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has attacked McLaren over their handling of star driver Lando Norris.

Williams sign American WONDERKID ahead of US Grand Prix

Williams have announced the signing of an American wonderkid ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

FIA visit Red Bull garage over controversial F1 device

The FIA have paid a visit to the Red Bull garage following a ruling over a device in the cockpit of their car which caused quite a stir among the paddock at the US GP.

