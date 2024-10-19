Williams sign American WONDERKID ahead of US Grand Prix

Williams have announced the signing of an American wonderkid ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

The iconic F1 team made a tough decision regarding their 2024 driver line-up, after a series of crashes from American star Logan Sargeant pushed the team too far at the Dutch GP.

Sargeant was promptly axed and replaced by their Academy driver, Franco Colapinto, who has since impressed with the team and outscored the American's one career point in three races.

However, the Argentinian star will have to make way for Carlos Sainz in 2025, who has signed with Williams since being dropped from Ferrari.

Franco Colapinto replaced Logan Sargeant after the Dutch GP

Carlos Sainz will join Williams in 2025

Williams sign karting sensation to Driver Academy

Colapinto has demonstrated the merit of hiring of young drivers, proving that they can jump into F1 and demonstrate their competitiveness straight away.

Williams have continued with their investment in their junior drivers through their Racing Driver Academy, and have recently announced the signing of an American karting sensation to their team.

Lucas Palacio will be the latest young driver to benefit off the training and guidance the team can provide as he progresses through the junior motorsport categories.

10-year-old Academy driver Lucas Palacio (Credit: Williams)

The 10-year-old achieved a spectacular race victory on his official karting debut in 2020, when he was only aged six.

Since then he won all three Mini Swift National Championships (USPKS, SKUSA Pro Tour and Stars Championship) in 2023, and this year moved to international karting in the WSK Super Master Series where he finished second.

“We’re very pleased to announce that Lucas has joined the Williams Racing Driver Academy,” Sven Smeets, Sporting Director of Williams Racing said.

“He’s an exciting young talent that has shown promise in his first few years in karting and has progressed quickly for his age.

“We’re looking forward to supporting Lucas as he continues to develop throughout his karting career.”

