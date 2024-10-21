Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
RB driver Liam Lawson has opened up about a heartfelt exchange with ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, apologising to the veteran.
FIA steward calls for Perez replacement BEFORE Mexican Grand Prix
An ex-Formula 1 racer turned FIA steward has tipped struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez to be replaced ahead of his home race in Mexico next weekend.
Hamilton welcomes world champion to Mercedes
Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton introduced a fellow champion to the paddock this weekend as the 19th round of the 2024 season got underway.
Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts behind the controversial battle he endured with Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix.
Norris 'HATE' claim disproven by Verstappen gift
Lando Norris' attempt at disproving the critics that say he isn't aggressive enough failed miserably in Texas.
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
