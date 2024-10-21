close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

RB driver Liam Lawson has opened up about a heartfelt exchange with ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, apologising to the veteran.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA steward calls for Perez replacement BEFORE Mexican Grand Prix

An ex-Formula 1 racer turned FIA steward has tipped struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez to be replaced ahead of his home race in Mexico next weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton welcomes world champion to Mercedes

Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton introduced a fellow champion to the paddock this weekend as the 19th round of the 2024 season got underway.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris BAFFLED by Verstappen tactics in FIA penalty row

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed his thoughts behind the controversial battle he endured with Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris 'HATE' claim disproven by Verstappen gift

Lando Norris' attempt at disproving the critics that say he isn't aggressive enough failed miserably in Texas.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Lando Norris
Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen CRUSHED by Red Bull rivals as FIA deliver huge ‘breach’ verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 01:45
FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA announce penalty decision as SHOCK driver handed 'pole position' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 20, 2024 01:59

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 15 minutes ago
United States Grand Prix

Kravitz praised by F1 star after cheeky Marko prank

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo News

Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo replacement APOLOGY

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen fumes at Red Bull as FIA issue HUGE penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Late US GP change CONFIRMED

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton

'Devastated' Hamilton issues heartfelt statement

  • Yesterday 19:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x