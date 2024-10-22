close global

Sebastian Vettel is set to make a thrilling return to competitive racing, joining forces with Mick Schumacher.

Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has delivered a subtle swipe at his team principal Christian Horner.

Wolff calls for FIA action after 'OUTRAGEOUS' Red Bull decision

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at the FIA's decision not to penalise Red Bull for a controversial adjustment device at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton brother makes media 'DIG' claim in huge announcement

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas Hamilton, has revealed that he will be the subject of a feature by Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix coverage this weekend.

Ferrari WISH revealed after controversial US GP presents title battle twist

A milestone wish for one Ferrari Formula 1 star has been revealed following the Scuderia's mighty triumph at the United States Grand Prix.

Vettel to make racing RETURN with Schumacher
F1 Legends

Vettel to make racing RETURN with Schumacher

  • Yesterday 20:58
Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull apology revealed as IMMEDIATE Perez replacement tipped - GPFans F1 Recap

  • October 21, 2024 23:55

Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen launches fresh FIA attack in pay dispute row

Red Bull DEADLINE update for driver confirmation revealed

Vettel to make racing RETURN with Schumacher

Hamilton TEAM ORDERS revealed after race wins claim

Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns

