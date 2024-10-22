Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap

Sebastian Vettel is set to make a thrilling return to competitive racing, joining forces with Mick Schumacher.

Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has delivered a subtle swipe at his team principal Christian Horner.

Wolff calls for FIA action after 'OUTRAGEOUS' Red Bull decision

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at the FIA's decision not to penalise Red Bull for a controversial adjustment device at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton brother makes media 'DIG' claim in huge announcement

Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas Hamilton, has revealed that he will be the subject of a feature by Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix coverage this weekend.

Ferrari WISH revealed after controversial US GP presents title battle twist

A milestone wish for one Ferrari Formula 1 star has been revealed following the Scuderia's mighty triumph at the United States Grand Prix.

