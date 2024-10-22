Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap
Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap
Sebastian Vettel is set to make a thrilling return to competitive racing, joining forces with Mick Schumacher.
➡️ READ MORE
Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
Red Bull's head of driver development Helmut Marko has delivered a subtle swipe at his team principal Christian Horner.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff calls for FIA action after 'OUTRAGEOUS' Red Bull decision
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at the FIA's decision not to penalise Red Bull for a controversial adjustment device at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton brother makes media 'DIG' claim in huge announcement
Lewis Hamilton's brother, Nicolas Hamilton, has revealed that he will be the subject of a feature by Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix coverage this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari WISH revealed after controversial US GP presents title battle twist
A milestone wish for one Ferrari Formula 1 star has been revealed following the Scuderia's mighty triumph at the United States Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Vettel set to make STUNNING return as Red Bull boss issues Perez replacement hint - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen launches fresh FIA attack in pay dispute row
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull DEADLINE update for driver confirmation revealed
- 3 hours ago
Vettel to make racing RETURN with Schumacher
- Yesterday 20:58
Hamilton TEAM ORDERS revealed after race wins claim
- Yesterday 19:56
Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
- Yesterday 18:54
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec