Wolff calls for FIA action after 'OUTRAGEOUS' Red Bull decision

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit out at the FIA's decision not to penalise Red Bull for a controversial adjustment device at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Wolff's team endured mixed fortunes during Sunday's action-packed race in Texas, with the blow of Lewis Hamilton's early retirement softened somewhat by an impressive drive from George Russell, who finished sixth despite starting from the pits.

Charles Leclerc clinched his third win of the season after jumping into a surprise first-lap lead, while team-mate Carlos Sainz completed a memorable Ferrari one-two.

Defending champion Max Verstappen took third spot ahead of title rival Lando Norris, after the Brit received a costly five-second time penalty in the closing stages following a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle between the pair.

Max Verstappen extended his championship lead over Lando Norris in Texas

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was forced into an early retirement

What's sparked Wolff concern?

Red Bull found themselves in the spotlight throughout the weekend after it was revealed that the FIA was closely monitoring a device used by the reigning constructors' champions to raise and lower their cars' front bib height.

The FIA ruled that the device was 'strictly prohibited', if it was being used to alter the car under parc ferme conditions, and Red Bull subsequently worked to develop a plan moving forward with the FIA making modifications on the device to immediately seal it in time for the US GP.

However, Wolff has slammed the decision not to penalise Red Bull, and despite assurances from FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis that the matter is now closed, the Mercedes team principal has urged the governing body to take another look.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the part in question, Wolff said: "My view is, from the distance of what I've seen and what I've heard, it's outrageous.

Toto Wolff has raised concerns over Red Bull's front bib device

"I think we're all designing parts that are F1 standard, and that are to the highest specifications that are within the regulations.

"Sometimes on things like aero elasticity, you would probably try to go as far as you can - but there's other things overall and certain parts where you would question why they exist."

He continued: "I cannot speak for the FIA at all, I cannot speak for Nikolas. Obviously that's something that's been not spotted for a long time.

"But I think the leadership of the FIA is going to look at that, and say: 'What are we doing with this?'"

