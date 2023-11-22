UK Government issue terrorism warning ahead of Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Jay Winter

Wednesday 22 November 2023 17:57

The United Kingdom government has issued a stark warning, cautioning that "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the UAE," raising concerns as Formula 1 prepares to host its season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement on the UK government's website, it was explicitly stated that terrorists are highly likely to attempt attacks within the UAE, emphasising that these attacks could be indiscriminate and might target locations frequently visited by foreigners.

The statement also revealed that terrorists have consistently issued threats regarding potential attacks in the Gulf region, including references to targeting Western interests.

Max Verstappen winning the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has had its fair share of F1 showdowns

"Terrorists continue to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region," wrote the UK Government.

"These include references to attacks on Western interests, including residential compounds, military, oil, transport and aviation interests as well as crowded places, including restaurants, hotels, beaches, shopping centres and mosques.

"You should maintain a high level of security awareness, particularly in public places and at public events."

Sebastian Vettel's last ever F1 race was at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Furthermore, the UK government outlined a broader global threat of terrorism that could affect UK interests and British nationals, cautioning that groups and individuals may view the UK and its nationals as targets

"There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times."

As of now, no official reports indicate the adoption of stricter security measures or other related precautions.

F1 has unequivocally expressed its commitment to proceed as planned, emphasising that the season finale remains "not at risk," offering some reassurance.

