VIDEO: Megaklapper bij start Formule 2-race in Azerbeidzjan

LIGHTS OUT! ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



LAP 1 / 29



There's a massive crash straight away towards the back of the field involving Kush Maini, Pepe Marti and Oliver Goethe



Thankfully, all drivers are ok



RED FLAGS 🚩#F2 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/5WenaIQXPf