Horner accusations revealed to include alleged 'sexual misconduct'

A report claims that the 'inappropriate behaviour' Christian Horner has been accused of came in the form of "sexually suggestive messages" over an extended period of time.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, which originally reported on the accusations, have now reported that the Red Bull team principal has been accused of 'sexual misconduct', with team chiefs aware of the nature of the allegations against him.

Horner spoke out publicly for the first time about the investigation on Thursday at Red Bull's launch event - where he played a prominent part - and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Christian Horner was front and centre at Red Bull's RB20 launch on Thursday

The support of majority shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya is reportedly keeping Horner from stepping back temporarily

De Telegraaf: Yoovidhya supporting Horner

The Dutch newspaper reports that the lawyer of the employee making the accusations has copies of all the allegedly relevant messages, and has passed them on to the external investigator handling the case.

It's also claimed that the fact Horner is yet to step back from his role, even if only temporarily, 'has everything to do' with the fact that he still retains the full support of Thai businessman Chalerm Yoovidhya, who owns a 51% majority shareholding in Red Bull.

It's reported that there have been discussions within the sport, behind the scenes, about potential misconduct for some time, even before these allegations were made public.

A number of American stakeholders are reported to be watching the situation closely, including F1 owners Liberty Media and Red Bull partners Oracle and Ford.

