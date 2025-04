RACE PACE #SaudiArabianGP



VER was NARROWLY quicker than PIA (0.04s/lap)



LEC was on fire! 'Just' 0.23s/lap slower than the pole-sitter and marginally quicker than NOR



Mercedes couldn't compete



Pace per team

1)🔵RBR quickest

2)🟠McL +0.04s/lap

3)🔴Ferrari +0.24

4)🟢Merc +0.64 pic.twitter.com/TI9gwAwyR8