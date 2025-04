REAR WINGS - #JapaneseGP



Teams are opting for less loaded wings than in 2024 (a wet race will be even trickier!)



🟠McL and 🔴Ferrari are using a spoon-shaped lower plane to retain downforce

🔵RBR's one is flat, instead



⚫️Mercedes's wing looks the least loaded

