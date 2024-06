RACE PACE - #AustrianGP #F1Sprint



McL quickest at the start, but their pace vs VER progressively deteriorated

🥇🟡VER

🥈🟠PIA: +0.13s/lap

🥉🟠NOR: +0.20s/lap



🟢Mercedes: 0.08-0.09s/lap quicker than 🔴Ferrari

⚪️Solid pace and wear by MAG!👌

Williams and Sauber slowest by far… pic.twitter.com/5rC2Lo9tEl