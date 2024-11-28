Verstappen reveals SHOCK Norris Red Bull offer

Max Verstappen has revealed a shock Red Bull offer made to McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen is the newly crowned Formula 1 drivers' champion having wrapped up the 2024 title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last time out.

The Dutchman did so with a P5 finish knowing pre-race that all he had to do was finish ahead of rival Norris to secure a fourth consecutive crown. Norris came home P6.

Max Verstappen won his fourth world championship in Vegas

Lando Norris has won three GP's in 2024

Lando Norris Red Bull switch teased

Verstappen and Norris were known to be good friends off-track prior to 2024 and their feisty title battle, but their relationship has been tested this season.

It was all hugs and smiles between the pair following the race in Las Vegas, however, and now, speaking after his title win, Verstappen has made a stunning reveal on how he once offered Norris the chance to become his team-mate at the reigning champions.

"I’ve spent, of course, quite a lot of moments with Lando [Norris] before," Verstappen told the media.

"So when I was already winning and he wasn’t, I always told him, ‘Your time will come, stick to the process, I think you’re in a good team environment’.

"I happily invited him also to be my team-mate at the time, if you want to win, you can come here [Red Bull] as well."

Despite not winning the championship this season, not taking that offer is something that Norris is glad of, it seems.

Max Verstappen says he offered Lando Norris the chance to become team-mates

In an interview ahead of the Las Vegas GP, the McLaren star admitted that whilst there were times he questioned his future with the team, he is glad he stuck by them and did not pick an 'easier route out'.

"There were times when I did question it for sure, on what's the best for my future and what do I want to do," Norris told The Race.

"The fact we've been able to go from where we were to beating Red Bull, when not even 12 months ago they had the most dominant season, that’s an incredible achievement.

"I'm happy that I stuck through the harder times when I could have picked an easier route out of it, could have gone to different teams.

"The team understand that too, the journey that we've been on together, and I think they appreciate that, which probably makes me the happiest out of all of it."

