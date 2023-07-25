F1 executives reportedly threaten to RUIN Las Vegas GP for local businesses

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 25 July 2023 11:27

F1 executives have reportedly threatened certain businesses in Las Vegas over unpaid fees.

According to the New York Post, businesses lining the circuit are being asked to pay F1 $1,500 per person for the privilege to host them and profit off the race being in the centre of 'Sin City'.

If these businesses fail to pay what could be a seven-figure sum to F1 (depending on their capacity) the executives have supposedly threatened to block the views of the track.

Lighting stanchions, grandstands and other advertising boards are being touted to be used to block the views, making visitors to said businesses unable to watch the race.

Insane

“They are literally shaking people down saying they will obstruct views unless they pay them,” a casino owner said. “It seems insane that they are asking money for a public event that is taking place in the streets."

“There is a real chance of obstructing views with stands and barricades,” another source of the New York Post added. “I know the hotels are upset about it and they are trying to figure out if they’ll play along.”

“Las Vegas Grand Prix will use reasonable efforts to maintain sightedness from licensee’s venue to the track/race,” according to the overview of the F1 proposal reviewed by The Post.

“The license fee will equal the maximum occupancy of licensee’s venue (per fire code) multiplied by $1,500.”

