Stroll eclipses former F1 WORLD CHAMPION with Austrian Grand Prix result

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 4 July 2023 16:57

Lance Stroll has surpassed Jacques Villeneuve as Canada's all-time top points scorer after the Aston Martin driver added to his total tally in Austria over the weekend.

Heading into the Austrian Grand Prix, Stroll was level with the 1997 F1 world champion on 235 points each.

Having snatched the eighth place in the sprint – the last place for points to be awarded – Stroll moved one point clear of Villeneuve.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

And having crossed the line in 10th, eventually rising to P9 with a late flurry of penalties, the 24-year-old added two more points to reach a total of 238 - three clear of Villeneuve

Stroll benefits from post-race penalties

Lance Stroll recorded a P9 finish at the Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen all found themselves on the receiving end of five-second time penalties for exceeding track limits.

Yet it was revealed after the chequered flag that Race Control had to deal with more than 100 deleted laps during the grand prix.

And following further deliberation after the chequered flag, the FIA ruled that a number of drivers went under-punished, including Pierre Gasly, who lost a point as Stroll leapfrogged him into ninth.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami, follow @f1statsguru on Twitter for more.

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co