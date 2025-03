Superb pictures from Tobi.

We can see the RB21 has a new cooling package.

It seems the sidepod rads and intercooler are longer in a > vee. But, slanted \.

The intercooler (yellow) sits behind the rad (grey). But the intercooler doesn't appear to ducted with air in or out