Alpine BUNFIGHT continues as Szafnauer issues blunt response to Rossi

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 28 May 2023 14:40

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has responded bluntly to recent criticism from team CEO Laurent Rossi, claiming: "I know what I'm doing."

The French team have not enjoyed a great start to the 2023 season, scoring only 14 points from the first five races.

That has happened despite optimism with their driver line-up, after Pierre Gasly was recruited from AlphaTauri to form an all-French partnership with Esteban Ocon.

Ocon and Gasly have not delivered the goods so far

Rossi criticised his team's start, claiming they have been "amateurish" in 2023 so far and that the points return is "not acceptable".

Asked about those comments, Szafnauer said: "We reflected on his comments. F1 is a tough business and you’ve got to get everything right.

"I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I know what it takes."

Szafnauer: Success can take time

Alpine have struggled for pace so far this season and already look like they'll struggle to match last season's efforts, where they ended the campaign fourth in the constructor's championship behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Gasly and Ocon have managed only five points-scoring finishes between them from five races.

Both drivers' best finishes this season have been eighth with Ocon scoring that in Saudi Arabia while Gasly got eighth in Miami

They have been overhauled so far by Aston Martin and McLaren but Szafnauer says they are still in the early days of their plan to get to the top and has cited Mercedes as an example to follow when it comes to biding time.

Laurent Rossi has been forthright with his views

"We set a 100-race plan. We’re 26 in and have 74 left," he added. "I’m gonna see Laurent here. Reasonable people with the same information will come to the same conclusion.

"Mercedes bought a championship-winning team (Brawn in 2009). It took them five years to win again."

