Mercedes F1 star George Russell in stunning nod to Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Belgian GP

Mercedes F1 star George Russell is clearly a fan of Daniel Ricciardo's clothing brand, after being spotted sporting a pair of his shorts during a holiday in Italy.

F1 is currently enjoying a mini break in the calendar, with there being no race between the British Grand Prix at the start of July and the Belgian GP right at the end of the month.

Russell, like many of his colleagues and rivals, has taken the time to unwind with multiple trips, including a visit with his partner Carmen Mundt to Wimbledon to catch the thrilling final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and a trip to Italy.

The Brit - whose future at Mercedes beyond the end of this season is still being called into question despite a brilliant start to the season - took to Instagram to show off a holiday 'at sea' in Italy on his new yacht.

And in one of the photos in the post, the 27-year-old can be seen rocking some Enchante shorts, the clothing brand which is owned by former F1 icon Ricciardo.

Australian fan favourite Ricciardo was axed from the sport in September 2024, and he has since been promoting a number of his businesses on social media, including the Enchante clothing brand.

Will Russell drive with Mercedes in 2026?

While this mini break in the calendar has allowed drivers to briefly recharge their batteries, the official summer break comes after the Hungarian GP at the start of August.

The summer break is often when new driver contracts are announced, or driver transfers for the following season.

Russell is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the season, alongside team-mate Kimi Antonelli, and there have been rumours that the Brit's seat is under threat due to the potential availability of Max Verstappen.

Both Russell and team principal Toto Wolff have confirmed that talks have been going on with Verstappen about a potential move, with the four-time world champion understood to have release clauses in his Red Bull contract.

Russell's future is understood to be decided upon during the summer break, and the 27-year-old will likely know by the time the Dutch GP roles around whether or not he will be looking for a new team for 2026.

