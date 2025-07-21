Mercedes F1 star George Russell in stunning nod to Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Belgian GP
Mercedes F1 star George Russell in stunning nod to Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Belgian GP
Mercedes F1 star George Russell is clearly a fan of Daniel Ricciardo's clothing brand, after being spotted sporting a pair of his shorts during a holiday in Italy.
F1 is currently enjoying a mini break in the calendar, with there being no race between the British Grand Prix at the start of July and the Belgian GP right at the end of the month.
Russell, like many of his colleagues and rivals, has taken the time to unwind with multiple trips, including a visit with his partner Carmen Mundt to Wimbledon to catch the thrilling final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and a trip to Italy.
The Brit - whose future at Mercedes beyond the end of this season is still being called into question despite a brilliant start to the season - took to Instagram to show off a holiday 'at sea' in Italy on his new yacht.
And in one of the photos in the post, the 27-year-old can be seen rocking some Enchante shorts, the clothing brand which is owned by former F1 icon Ricciardo.
Australian fan favourite Ricciardo was axed from the sport in September 2024, and he has since been promoting a number of his businesses on social media, including the Enchante clothing brand.
Will Russell drive with Mercedes in 2026?
While this mini break in the calendar has allowed drivers to briefly recharge their batteries, the official summer break comes after the Hungarian GP at the start of August.
The summer break is often when new driver contracts are announced, or driver transfers for the following season.
Russell is currently due to be out of contract at the end of the season, alongside team-mate Kimi Antonelli, and there have been rumours that the Brit's seat is under threat due to the potential availability of Max Verstappen.
Both Russell and team principal Toto Wolff have confirmed that talks have been going on with Verstappen about a potential move, with the four-time world champion understood to have release clauses in his Red Bull contract.
Russell's future is understood to be decided upon during the summer break, and the 27-year-old will likely know by the time the Dutch GP roles around whether or not he will be looking for a new team for 2026.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief gives Verstappen permission as Wolff admits meeting with star driver
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash
READ MORE: Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton's 12-year relationship prompts frank love life admission
- 2 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 star George Russell in stunning nod to Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Belgian GP
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star slams F1 'sharks' as 2026 lineup rumours SWIRL
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton relationship BANNED by Ferrari boss
- 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen is just THREE races away from turning F1 on its head
- Today 18:57
F1 teams braced for tyre JUMP at upcoming Belgian Grand Prix
- Today 18:06
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july