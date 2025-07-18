Mick Schumacher confirms 'very positive' talks over STUNNING F1 return

Mick Schumacher has confirmed talks with an F1 team over a stunning return to the grid after three seasons out of the sport.

Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, raced with Haas in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but was dropped after a number of mistakes caused the American outfit to instead opt for more experienced racer Nico Hulkenberg for 2023.

The German then found himself at Mercedes, taking up the reserve driver role, explaining at the time how much he was enjoying the chance to learn from another seven-time world champion in Lewis Hamilton.

However, in 2024, the youngster opted to chase a full-time racing seat in another series, joining the world endurance championship (WEC) with Alpine, where he has remained for the 2025 season too.

Schumacher has claimed two podium finishes in the series in 2025, but has made it clear that his priority is to rejoin the F1 grid, with rumours linking him to Alpine due to his links with the team via their WEC programme.

However, Schumacher has now confirmed that he is a candidate for the new Cadillac F1 team, admitting that he has engaged in talks with the American outfit.

Mick Schumacher worked with Mercedes F1 team between 2023 and 2024

Cadillac are set to become the 11th F1 team in 2026, opening up two new seats on the grid, and team principal Graeme Lowdon has suggested that talks are ongoing with a number of different drivers.

"Yes, obviously talks are taking place," Schumacher told Motorsport.com. "Communication has been very positive."

"It's a great project, there's a fantastic amount of people they've already hired for it, it's an incredible project, a great story. So it's something I feel honoured to be part of, negotiating, and it's a great position to be in," the 26-year-old revealed.

Who will drive for Cadillac in 2026?

Schumacher has now joined what is believed to be an extensive list of drivers, who all have a wide range of experiences in motorsport, including the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu, Colton Herta and Sergio Perez.

With 16 grands prix victories between them and a wealth of experience, Bottas and Perez are thought to be the favourites for the two seats, but Alpine are also rumoured to be preparing a swoop for Bottas to replace youngster Franco Colapinto.

A partnership of Bottas and Perez would mean a union of the two supporting cast members of the thrilling 2021 world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Perez helped his Red Bull team-mate to claim drivers' title success for the first time that year, while Bottas' performances were enough to clinch Mercedes the constructors' championship.

Compared to those two, Schumacher doesn't have the experience to make him a safe bet for Cadillac in their first season, but he does have 43 grands prix starts under his belt having earned 12 points in his final season in the sport in 2022.

