F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Sky Sports issue David Croft and Martin Brundle update after race absence
Sky Sports F1 have issued an update, after broadcasting legends Martin Brundle and David Croft missed the Imola Grand Prix.
This weekend, Formula 1 heads to Monaco for the eighth round of the 2025 campaign, with the historic circuit once again playing host to a championship race.
Now, Sky Sports have confirmed their broadcast lineup to GPFans for the weekend, with both Croft and Brundle returning to coverage following a well-deserved week off.
Last weekend, Croft was replaced by Harry Benjamin, with the lead commentator confirming that he will be missing three race weekends in 2025, while Brundle's iconic grid walk was conducted by Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins.
Who will be on Sky Sports F1 coverage in Monaco this weekend?
Sky Sports have confirmed that Simon Lazenby will lead this weekend's coverage, with Naomi Schiff, 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Karun Chandhok, Natalie Pinkham and Ted Kravitz also present throughout the weekend.
Brundle and Croft will reunite the commentary dream team, as Oscar Piastri looks to further extend his advantage at the top of the drivers' championship.
Danica Patrick already confirmed her absence in Monaco, as she joins Fox Sports for their coverage of the Indy 500 race this weekend.
Two legs of motorsport's legendary Triple Crown are taking place on the same weekend in 2025, with Sky Sports offering coverage of both races.
