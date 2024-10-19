FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix

An F1 star has received a 60-place grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix after the FIA revealed a failure to ‘conform’ with the regulations.

The US GP weekend kicked off with Red Bull at the centre of an FIA investigation, after various teams voiced concern over a device that allowed the team to make changes to the height of their front bib under parc ferme conditions.

As a result the FIA will monitor what teams are doing closely, and look set to add a seal to the Red Bull car to ensure nothing in the car can be moved during parc ferme conditions.

Following FP1 at COTA, FIA personnel were spotted inspecting the Red Bull in the garage as a mechanic demonstrated how they made the adjustments on the car.

Red Bull star receives US GP blow

On top of the team being scrutinised by the FIA in Austin, Liam Lawson will serve a penalty as he returns to the grid with Visa Cash App RB.

The New Zealander was announced as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement at RB after the Singapore GP, following a difficult season for the 35-year-old.

Lawson will not only have to prove himself against his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, but will be also eyeing up a chance to replace Sergio Perez and race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Liam Lawson has received a huge US GP penalty

However, for his first race back Lawson will receive a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit-heat, motor generator unit-kinetic, energy store and control electronics, which all exceed the allotted allowance the RB was given this season.

The FIA have deemed these changes to ‘not be in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations’ and will start at the back of the grid, with each of his six PU elements carrying a 10-place penalty in their own right – akin to the one his team-mate Tsunoda received at the Belgian GP.

