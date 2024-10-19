FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix
FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix
An F1 star has received a 60-place grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix after the FIA revealed a failure to ‘conform’ with the regulations.
The US GP weekend kicked off with Red Bull at the centre of an FIA investigation, after various teams voiced concern over a device that allowed the team to make changes to the height of their front bib under parc ferme conditions.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered
READ MORE: Mercedes duo Hamilton and Russell spin out of control at US GP
As a result the FIA will monitor what teams are doing closely, and look set to add a seal to the Red Bull car to ensure nothing in the car can be moved during parc ferme conditions.
Following FP1 at COTA, FIA personnel were spotted inspecting the Red Bull in the garage as a mechanic demonstrated how they made the adjustments on the car.
Red Bull star receives US GP blow
On top of the team being scrutinised by the FIA in Austin, Liam Lawson will serve a penalty as he returns to the grid with Visa Cash App RB.
The New Zealander was announced as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement at RB after the Singapore GP, following a difficult season for the 35-year-old.
Lawson will not only have to prove himself against his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, but will be also eyeing up a chance to replace Sergio Perez and race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.
READ MORE: Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row
However, for his first race back Lawson will receive a new internal combustion engine, turbocharger, motor generator unit-heat, motor generator unit-kinetic, energy store and control electronics, which all exceed the allotted allowance the RB was given this season.
The FIA have deemed these changes to ‘not be in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations’ and will start at the back of the grid, with each of his six PU elements carrying a 10-place penalty in their own right – akin to the one his team-mate Tsunoda received at the Belgian GP.
READ MORE: Horner DESPERATE in Perez replacement search
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Sprint Race Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 10 minutes ago
FIA slam F1 star with shocking 60-PLACE penalty at US Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm official BREACH as Red Bull 'cheating' verdict delivered
- 1 hour ago
F1 2024 US Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton and Russell out of control at US GP as FIA summon driver pair - GPFans F1 Recap
- Today 00:58
- 1
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes PIPPED to pole as title race takes dramatic swing
- Today 00:20
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec