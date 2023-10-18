F1 News Today: Hamilton finally beats Verstappen and Horner admits Ricciardo comeback concern

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 18 October 2023 05:57

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been ranked seventh in SportsPro’s annual list of the worlds’ 50 most marketable athletes, three spots ahead of his arch rival and current champion Max Verstappen.

Horner feared Ricciardo would suffer long-term damage in Qatari comeback

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said that he is glad Daniel Ricciardo did not make a return in Qatar after the humid conditions caused multiple drivers to suffer throughout the race.

New reports claim Stroll's mother could lead HUGE F1 decision

Speculation over Lance Stroll's future in Formula 1 is mounting, with reports now suggesting that the Canadian's mother, Claire-Anne Stroll, is eager for the 24-year-old to call time on his racing career.

F1 team unveil star-studded investor line-up including Taylor Swift romance

Formula 1 has always been a sport that attracts the rich and famous, with many a celebrity in attendance at various grands prix across the season.

Sky F1 pundits debate controversial proposal

Following the news of the FIA’s approval over Andretti Global’s bid to enter F1 as a new team, Sky Sports F1 pundits Nico Rosberg and Naomi Schiff discussed the possible pros and cons of an 11th team in the sport.

