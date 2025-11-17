Ferrari F1 team have released a special edition kit ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix to celebrate 20 years of partnership with Puma and Ray-Ban.

The Scuderia's F1 driver duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have swapped their place behind the wheel for a spot in front of the camera as they gear up for the Vegas GP weekend, modelling the new pieces of official Ferrari apparel.

At this year's race weekend on the Las Vegas strip, Ferrari will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their technical partnership with Puma, with some of the high quality pieces from the new collection on sale now on the F1 Store.

What does Ferrari's new Las Vegas GP collection include?

Puma have now released the special edition pieces for the special anniversary, with the collection including fresh pieces to mark 20 years of red, and other items such as the Vegas trucker cap adopting a new take on some classic F1 merchandise.

With much cooler temperatures expected in Nevada this weekend, perhaps the Scuderia Ferrari Vegas trucker beanie is more appropriate to mark the upcoming night race.

Want to dress just like F1 stars Hamilton and Leclerc? The duo will undoubtedly be rocking the Scuderia Ferrari Vegas tee this weekend, and the special edition driver shirt could be yours for £70.

To mark the successful working relationship of these F1 partners, Puma and Ferrari have also dropped the 20 Years of Red pieces, with items ranging from £45 to £120.

You could get kitted out from head to toe with the Scuderia's latest drop, as the collection features a Ferrari 20 Years of Red Cap, a limited edition '20 Years' team t-shirt, a new 20 Years of Red Hoodie and even a fresh take on Puma's iconic Mostro Sneaker. The Scuderia Ferrari 20 Years of Red shoe costs £120 and comes in the iconic Rosso Corsa colourway, which of course features the unmistakable prancing horse logo on the heel of the shoe as well.

Too many pieces to choose from? Go simple and opt for the matching 20 Years of Red T7 tracksuit, which again comes in the classic Ferrari Rosso Corsa shade white white detailing and '20 Anni' graphic to celebrate two decades of Puma and the Scuderia.

The jacket is available for £120 and the matching tracksuit bottoms can be purchased for £90.

