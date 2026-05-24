Netflix will stream F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE and free today
Netflix will stream F1 Canadian Grand Prix LIVE and free today
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on Netflix
F1 fans in the United States can watch the Canadian Grand Prix live and free on streaming platform Netflix today (Sunday May 24).
Netflix has long been the home of F1 docu-series Drive to Surive, but it was another streaming platform, Apple TV, which acquired the exclusive rights to air the sport in a deal estimated to be worth $150 million a year.
Now, for the Canadian Grand Prix alone, Apple TV will team up with Netflix so that US subscribers can watch the action to unfold in Montreal.
The 70-lap race gives Netflix subscribers the opportunity to watch the pinnacle of motorsport without spending a cent, and we have all the important details. READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times
Netflix's coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 24 at 11:50 PT, 13:50 CT and 14:50 ET.
Lights out for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix is at 16:00 ET, 15:00 CT and 13:00 PT.
How to watch the race on Netflix for free
The broadcast is absolutely free if you are an existing Netflix subscriber, nothing at all to pay on top of your existing monthly fee.
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