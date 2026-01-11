F1 News Today: FIA meeting confirmed as Wolff could block Horner return

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner could be blocked from an F1 return by arch nemesis Toto Wolff, according to Austrian media.

Horner was axed by Red Bull back in July after 20 years as their team principal, and has since been linked with a return to the sport with Alpine, with whom he is rumoured to be lined up for more of a team ownership role.

However, earlier this week it was confirmed that the Brit would not be able to complete a partial takeover at Alpine until at least September, due to a share sale deadline.

FIA meeting confirmed amid Mercedes and Red Bull ban fears

The FIA have confirmed that a meeting will take place before the start of the 2026 F1 season, amid fears over a Mercedes and Red Bull ban.

The two outfits have been a hot topic of conversation for much of the F1 off-season, after it was reported that they had found a loophole in the new power unit regulations which could help them to make gains on their competitors.

Said loophole was reported to involve geometric compression ratios within the new power units. Geometric compression ratio rules are changing for the 2026 season, from 18:1 last year down to 16:1.

The one factor that could see Max Verstappen join Aston Martin

A factor that could prompt Max Verstappen's signing to Aston Martin F1 team has been revealed.

In early 2025, a report from the Mail Sport alleged that Verstappen would be joining Aston Martin on a £1billion deal, with the four-time world champion's camp keeping an eye on the 2026 regulation changes.

While a move didn't materialise in 2025, with Verstappen also being linked to Mercedes later on in the season, Red Bull can still not be 100 per cent certain the Dutchman will race at the team for 2027.

Daniel Ricciardo racing return teased in bizarre crossover

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has teased a brand new racing crossover on social media.

Since leaving the world of professional racing behind, Ricciardo has instead decided to focus on his role as global ambassador for Ford Racing and his apparel range Enchante.

Ricciardo returned to the racing seat with Ford Raptor at Lake Havasu, Arizona towards the end of last year, where his trademark smile returned to his face during the off-roading experience.

F1 champion had to rugby tackle rival to stop him getting naked in front of fans

Former F1 star David Coulthard has revealed that an F1 champion had to save him from an embarrassing moment, in a very unusual story.

Coulthard raced in F1 between 1994-2008, claiming 13 grand prix victories in that time, and towards the end of his career, the Scot also raced against the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

Button became a world champion in 2009 as part of the fairytale story surrounding Brawn GP, and now Coulthard has told a very unusual story about the Brit, and how he saved Coulthard from what would have been a hugely embarrassing moment.

Mercedes axe F1 distraction

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has confirmed a cutthroat decision within the team.

The Brackley-based outfit is one of F1's most valuable teams, valued at nearly $6billion, with Mercedes using their success to diversify their operations away from motorsport in recent years.

Mercedes F1 team have been supplying engineers to their INEOS-linked sailing in the America Cup, supporting Ben Ainslie’s team for the 2021 and 2024 competitions.

Schumacher claims F1 will be 'turned upside down'

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has said that the sport could be turned on its head in 2026 when wholesale regulation changes take effect.

2025 saw a thrilling three-way world championship battle between Oscar Piastri, Max Verstappen and eventual victor Lando Norris, but it is unknown how many of those three - if any - will be in the title fight again in 2026.

And that's because of major changes being made to the sport, both in terms of power unit rules and car design regulations.

